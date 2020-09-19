Donald Trump, during his press conference on Friday. Alex Brandon / AP

Donald Trump has assured this Friday that there will be vaccines against the coronavirus available to all Americans by April of next year. Thus, the president of the United States becomes entangled in a succession of promises and predictions about a vaccination process that has not even been approved by the federal drug agency. Trump contradicts, again, his own administration’s health experts, who estimate that the vaccine will not be available to the entire population of the country until the second half of 2021.

“Hundreds of millions of doses will be available each month and we hope to have enough vaccines for all Americans by April,” he said at a press conference at the White House. “I think distribution will be even faster than most people think.”

With elections less than two months old, and the country still shaken by a pandemic that has caused almost 200,000 deaths and has wiped out the vigor of the economy on which he was betting his re-election, President Trump has repeated, disregarding the caution of experts , that there will be an approved vaccine in October. This Friday he assured that the mass distribution will begin 24 hours after approval by federal regulators.

Vaccines from three big companies are currently in the final phase of clinical trials in the United States, and the government has already ordered hundreds of millions of doses of some of them.

Trump has made numerous mistakes in recent months by offering the public overly optimistic scenarios in the fight against the virus, which would prove to be incorrect over the weeks. First, by repeatedly failing to meet the deadlines in which he said that diagnostic tests would be available to all citizens, then by announcing that businesses across the country would be open for Easter.

Trump’s predictions now about the vaccine are more optimistic than those that the director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), Robert Redfield, offered this week. “If you ask me when it will be generally available to the American public so that we can start to benefit from the vaccine and get back to our normal lives, I think we are looking at the third quarter of 2021 or the end of the second quarter,” he said. . On Wednesday, Trump said he considered Redfield “confused” and “made a mistake with that statement.”

Subscribe here to newsletter weekly on the elections in the United States.

Information about the coronavirus

– Here you can follow the last hour on the evolution of the pandemic

– This is how the coronavirus curve evolves in Spain and in each autonomy

– Download the tracking application for Spain

– Search engine: The new normal by municipalities

– Guide to action against the disease