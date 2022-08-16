Former President Trump says US left billions of dollars worth of weapons in Afghanistan

Former US President Donald Trump said that after the withdrawal of US troops from Afghanistan, the US military left the Taliban (banned in the Russian Federation, recognized as a terrorist) “the best in the world” weapons worth more than 85 billion dollars. His words lead RIA News.

“The catastrophe that happened exactly one year ago in Afghanistan was the most shameful, incompetent and humiliating event in the history of the United States,” said the former American leader.

According to Trump, it is not the fact that American troops left Afghanistan that is shameful, but the way they left.

“We left a lot of Americans behind and gave the enemy the best weapons in the world worth over $85 billion. How sad! — concluded the former US leader.

In Afghanistan, the Taliban came to power in August (banned in the Russian Federation, recognized as terrorist). Later it became known that 48 American combat helicopters and aircraft in good condition, which remained after the withdrawal of the US Army from Afghanistan, fell into the hands of the movement. As a result, the Taliban had more weapons than ten NATO countries, such as Albania, Iceland, Luxembourg, Latvia, Lithuania and Estonia.