Trump: US lacks ammunition due to military aid to Ukraine and other allies

The United States has run out of ammunition due to military aid to the Armed Forces of Ukraine (Ukraine) and other allies. The lack of this type of resource was stated by American entrepreneur, Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump during his speech in North Carolina, reports TASS.

“You know, we gave all of this to Ukraine and various other countries. We gave them everything. Our warehouses are empty,” the businessman emphasized.

Earlier, Bloomberg reported that some NATO countries are slow to increase the pace of military aid to Ukraine. It is noted that the pace of deliveries is so far behind that they will not be completed by autumn. First of all, this concerns long-range weapons.