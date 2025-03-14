Trump says there are “many possibilities” to put an end to the war in Ukraine after a “productive” conversation with Putin

The president of the United States, Donald Trump, said that there were this Thursday “very productive conversations” with his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin. In a publication in his social Truth network, he also said that there are “many possibilities” that the Ukraine War ends, caused by the invasion of Russian troops three years ago.

In an apparent allusion to the situation in Kursk, where the Moscow army is expelling the Ukrainian troops, he says he has also asked the Russian president to “forgive their lives.”

“Yesterday we had very good and productive conversations with President Vladimir Putin of Russia, and there are many possibilities that this horrible and bloody war finally arrives at an end, but, at this time, thousands of Ukrainian troops are completely surrounded by the Russian military, and in a very bad and vulnerable position. I strongly asked President Putin to forgive their lives. This would be a horrible massacre, not seen since World War II. May God bless you all !!!

Putin puts conditions to the high the fire agreed by Trump and Zelenski: “Ukraine can use it to receive more weapons”

Before meeting with Trump’s special emissary, Steve Witkoff, Putin put on Thursday at the top temporary fire agreed by Washington and kyiv two days before in Saudi Arabia.