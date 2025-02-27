The president of the United States, Donald Trump, has clarified this Thursday that the possible increase in tariffs on Chinese products of 10% for March 4 will be added to 10% already imposed this month. In statements in the Oval Office along with British Prime Minister, Keir Starmer, Trump has assured that If there are no progress In the fight against fentanyl traffic before next Tuesday, tariffs on Chinese imports will increase to 20%.

At the beginning of February, Trump imposed an increase in 10% tariffs on all Chinese products and this Thursday has announced in his social truth network that Due to the poor progress In the fight against fentanil, 25% tariffs would impose against Mexico and Canada that had postponed a month and an additional 10% against China. In his speech at the Oval Office he has clarified that “This 10% is additional about 10% (previous)”. The president has also affirmed that “drugs come from Mexico and many of them also from China.”

The United States accuses China of do not to prevent fentanyl precursors being exported and used for the production of this drug. As Trump said in the morning in Truth Social, drugs are still entering the United States from Mexico and Canada “At very high and unacceptable levels”. He has also assured that “a large percentage of these drugs, many of them in the form of a fentanyl, are made or provided by China.”

“We cannot allow this roof Continue damaging the United States And, therefore, until it stops or is limited in a serious way, the proposed tariffs scheduled to enter into force on March 4 of course They will come into force As planned, “he added.