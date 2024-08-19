Donald Trump posted a series of AI-generated images of Taylor Swift on his Truth Social profile falsely claiming that the pop star endorsed him. “I agree,” the Republican candidate captioned his post after sharing a series of images of women wearing T-shirts that read “Swifties for Trump.”

Many of these photos appear to be clearly manipulated while another is from a satirical newspaper which claimed that Taylor’s cancellation of concerts in Vienna due to a terrorist threat had convinced the singer to side with Trump. There is also a photo of Swift herself wearing an Uncle Sam costume.

The image, also clearly manipulated, is juxtaposed with the message “Taylor wants you to vote for Donald Trump.”

Taylor Swift has yet to comment on her vote for the White House. In 2020, he supported Joe Biden, attacking Trump for his reaction to the protests over the death of African-American George Floyd at the hands of Minneapolis police.