Former US President and Republican Party candidate for the election, Donald Trumpsaid on Friday (27.Jul.2024) to supporters that “in 4 years, everything will be sorted” and them “they won’t need to vote anymore”. Democratic voters criticized the statement.

According to ReutersTrump spokesman Steven Cheung said the Republican’s speech was about “unite the country” and attributed the July 13 shooting attack to “polarized political environment” from United States.

Here’s what Trump said at conservative group event Turning Point Actionin West Palm Beach, Florida:

“We have to win these elections, [porque elas são] the most important of all. We want a victory so big that it will be hard to manipulate. If you want to save America, get your friends, family, and everyone you know and vote. Vote early, vote absentee, on election day. I don’t care how, but you have to get out and vote. Christians, get out and vote just this once and you won’t have to vote again. In four years, everything will be fixed and you won’t have to vote anymore, my beautiful Christians. I’m a Christian, I love you. Go out and vote.”