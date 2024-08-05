Former US President and Republican candidate for the White House, Donald Trump, took advantage of the collapse of the New York Stock Exchange on Monday (5) to attack his Democratic rival, Vice President Kamala Harris, and said that the markets are rejecting his candidacy.

In a series of messages on his own social network, Truth Social, the Republican classified the collapse on Wall Street as “Kamala’s crash” and assured that “the markets will never accept” Harris for being “a radical left-wing lunatic”.

“Voters have a choice: Trump’s prosperity or Kamala’s crash and the Great Depression of 2024, not to mention the likelihood of World War III if these people remain in office,” the Republican said.

Wall Street collapsed at the opening of trading on Monday, with drops of more than 1,000 points in two of its main indicators, the Dow Jones and the Nasdaq, due to fears of a recession in the United States that appear to have spread today to other international markets.

Five minutes after the bell, the Dow Jones extended losses to 1,152 points (-2.90%) and the Nasdaq moderated them to 810 points (-4.83%), while the S&P 500, which represents the broader US market, fell 195 points (-3.66%).

Volatility on Monday reached levels not seen since the crashes of the New York Stock Exchange in March 2020, linked to the declaration of the Covid-19 pandemic, due to fears that the Federal Reserve (Fed, the American central bank) will determine the expected reduction in interest rates too late, according to analysts.

The Democratic Party will conclude its vote on Monday to officially nominate Kamala Harris as its candidate for the November 5 elections, in which she will face Trump.

Harris will be at the White House today with President Joe Biden and his national security team monitoring a possible attack by Iran on Israel in retaliation for the assassinations of two Hezbollah and Hamas leaders.