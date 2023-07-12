Former US President Donald Trump (2017-2021) criticized on Monday (10) the decision of the United States to supply Ukraine with cluster bombs, a measure that, according to him, brings the planet even closer to World War III .

US President Joe Biden “shouldn’t be dragging us further into World War III” by sending the controversial cluster bombs; rather, Biden “should be trying to end the war [na Ucrânia] and stop the horrific death and destruction being caused by incompetent management,” Trump said in a statement.

Last week, Biden approved the supply of cluster bombs from Pentagon stockpiles to Ukraine, a decision that runs counter to a ban on the production, use and supply of such weapons by more than 100 countries (which the United States has not adhered to). and that it was taken after organizations such as Human Rights Watch (HRW) asked the US not to provide them.

Biden justified his decision as “difficult” but necessary because “Ukrainians are running out of ammunition”.

However, Trump, the Republican candidate for the 2024 presidential election, warned of the danger of unexploded cluster bombs, which “will kill and maim innocent Ukrainian men, women and children for decades, long after the war is over.” .

In a statement released by his Make America Great Again (MAGA) campaign office, the former US president mentioned Biden’s alleged inadvertent admission that the reason for sending such bombs is that the US “is running out of ammunition”.

If so, adds Trump, it only underscores the “urgency of an immediate de-escalation of this bloody, dangerous and out-of-control conflict.”

“We must not send our last reserves to Ukraine at a time when our own arsenals are dangerously reduced,” said Trump, saying that Biden’s “endless war policy in Ukraine has greatly weakened the United States” with the “humiliating confession” that the country “ran out of ammunition”, something that undoubtedly “makes enemies salivate”.

“We must end this madness, put an immediate end to the bloodshed in Ukraine and refocus on the vital interests of the United States,” he said.