Former US President Donald Trump (2017-2021) revealed that his firm stance towards Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, also of the Republican Party, and a competitor in the upcoming primary elections, is because he did not wait until 2028 to run for White House.

During a speech at a public event in the US state of New Hampshire on Monday (21), Trump shared the disagreements that emerged last year after DeSantis was re-elected to a second term as governor of Florida.

Trump explained that he had supported the DeSantis campaign in 2018, when he first ran for office. However, he expressed his concern that DeSantis used his “landslide victory” in the recent re-election as a “springboard” to launch his own presidential campaign, targeting the GOP nomination for the 2024 US presidential race.

“That’s why I was especially hard on him, and luckily it worked, because he’s falling behind,” Trump said, referring to DeSantis’ decline in recent polls.

The former president went on to say that DeSantis should have “waited until 2028” to seek the presidency, adding that he wouldn’t know now if he would have lasted until then “because eventually people would have realized that you need to have a little bit of personality if you want to be a political. Just a little bit,” he teased.

In recent months, Trump and his campaign have been critical of DeSantis, particularly questioning his performance as governor of Florida.

Despite the setbacks in the polls, the Republican governor maintains the second position in most polls for the Republican Party primaries, although he is increasingly behind Trump.

Trump cited several recent polls that put him ahead of DeSantis and other candidates. A New York Times/Siena College poll released in late July showed Trump at 54%, while DeSantis was second at 17%, a difference of 37%.

In recent weeks, DeSantis has tried to revitalize his campaign by reshuffling his staff and adopting more direct criticism of the former president.

With low approval ratings in national polls, Florida’s governor fired his campaign director on Tuesday in an attempt to gain ground on Trump’s growing leadership.

As for criticism from his strongest opponent, DeSantis spoke openly for the first time about the 2020 presidential election, stating, “Of course, Trump lost”, and stating that “the president is Joe Biden”.