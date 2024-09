The businessman had proposed the creation of the group during an interview he did with Trump in August | Photo: EFE/Jim Lo Scalzo/Caroline Brehman

Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump said Thursday (5) that billionaire Elon Musk, owner of X, SpaceX, Tesla and other companies, has agreed to chair a government efficiency commission in his administration if he is elected in November.

Musk himself had suggested creating a commission to increase the efficiency of public spending, during the interview he did with Trump on X on August 12. At the time, the Republican said: “I would love for you to do that. You are the biggest cost cutter,” he said, referring to the layoffs at X after the billionaire bought the platform.

“At the suggestion of Elon Musk, who has given me his complete and total support, I will create a Commission on Government Efficiency charged with conducting a comprehensive financial and performance audit of the entire federal government and making recommendations for drastic reforms,” Trump said at an event at the Economic Club of New York on Thursday, according to US media reports.

“We need to do this. We can’t continue the way we are now,” said the Republican, who added that Musk has already agreed to lead the commission, “if he has time for that,” he joked.

Musk, who has endorsed Democrats in the past, has been vocal in his support for Republicans in recent years, accusing the party of Trump’s opponent, Kamala Harris, of attacking freedom of expression in the United States and pursuing socialist economic measures.

This week, he posted an AI image on X that showed Kamala dressed in Soviet attire.