US President Donald Trump, speaking to his supporters in Pennsylvania, said it would be good to mend relations between the United States and Russia. TASS citing American news broadcasters.

Trump said that “it’s good if he gets along with Russia.” Also, the American leader said that the US Democrats “always talk about Russia”, calling this behavior “madness.”

Earlier it was reported that Trump did not hear the journalists’ question about Belarus during a press conference and asked about the terrorists. After clarifying the essence of the matter to Trump, he spoke about the importance of democracy.

It also became known before that the White House denied reports of Trump’s plans to meet with Putin.