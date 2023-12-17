Former North American president participated in a rally on Saturday (Dec 16); Republican promised to curb immigration if elected

Former US President Donald Trump stated on Saturday (Dec 16, 2023) that undocumented immigrants were “contaminating the blood” of the United States, criticizing the increase in the number of people trying to cross the border illegally. The information is from Reuters.

The statements by the Republican Party's main presidential candidate for 2024 were made during a campaign event in New Hampshire. At the time, he promised to intensify measures against illegal immigration if he is re-elected for a second term.

“They are poisoning the blood of our country”, declared Trump at the rally in the city of Durham. He added that immigrants from Asia, Africa and South America are arriving in the United States. “From all over the world, they are flooding our country”he stated.

Trump had previously said that illegal immigrants “they poison the blood” from the United States during an interview with The National Pulsepublished at the end of September.

In October, Trump campaign spokesman Steven Cheung dismissed criticism of the former president's language as “meaningless” and arguing that similar expressions were common in books, news articles, and on TV.

According to the news agency Reutersthe expression “poisoning the blood of our country” was not present in Trump's prepared speeches distributed to the media before Saturday's event (Dec 16, 2023).