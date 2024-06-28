Former US president says he could resolve conflict before taking office, but doesn’t elaborate

Former President of the United States Donald Trump (Republican) declared this Thursday (June 27, 2024) that, if he were in power, Russia would not have invaded Ukraine in 2022. According to the Republican, the conflict occurred because Russian leader Vladimir Putin does not respect the current head of state American, Joe Biden (Democrat).

Trump said he could resolve the conflict before he even takes office, which will be on January 20, if he is elected. He did not detail how he would do it. He made the statements during the first presidential debate of the elections that will be held in November of this year, organized by CNN.

Biden, on the other hand, once again defended support for Kiev. He stated that “the United States is strong” because of their allies.

The Democrat has been constantly criticized for hesitations and controversies in dealing with international crises. While the US debt takes offthe Democrat continues to defend sending resources to Ukraine.

The financial support provided by the USA since the beginning of the war has already totaled more than 20 billion euros. Therefore, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky is one of those most interested in the outcome of the elections.

While Biden once again declared unconditional support for the Ukrainians, Trump said that, if he wins, the supply of American equipment will be conditioned on a peace agreement with Russia.