





Former US President Donald Trump said on Monday that his Florida home was being “searched” by FBI agents, in what he called an act of “procedural misconduct”.

“These are dark times for our Nation as my beautiful home, Mar-A-Lago in Palm Beach, Florida, is currently under siege, being searched and occupied by a large group of FBI agents,” said the former president. in a statement published on his social network, Truth.

“It’s procedural misconduct,” Trump said, calling it “an attack by Democrats on the radical left who desperately don’t want me to run for president in 2024.”

“They even opened my safe!” he assured.

The FBI did not confirm the action and Trump did not say why the federal agents were on his property.

However, several media outlets, citing sources close to the investigation, reported that agents were conducting a court-authorized search related to possible mishandling of confidential documents that had been sent to Mar-A-Lago.

The National Archives said in February that it had recovered 15 boxes of documents from Trump’s Florida estate. According to the Washington Post, the boxes contained highly confidential documents that Trump took from Washington after his 2020 election defeat.

The documents – which also included correspondence from former President Barack Obama – were supposed to have been handed over by law towards the end of Trump’s presidency, but ended up at his Mar-a-Lago compound.

The recovery of the boxes raised questions about Trump’s compliance with presidential records laws enacted after the Watergate scandal in the 1970s, which require presidents to preserve records related to their administration’s activity.

The National Archives then requested that the Department of Justice open an investigation into Trump’s practices.

– “Give account” –

White House officials even discovered wads of paper clogging toilets, leading them to believe Trump tried to get rid of certain documents, according to a book by Maggie Haberman, a reporter for The New York Times.

Since making his last Air Force One flight from Washington to Florida on January 20 of last year, Trump has remained America’s most polarizing figure, putting all his chips in his unprecedented campaign to sow the seed, with no evidence. , that he won the 2020 elections.

For weeks, Washington has been the scene of congressional hearings over the January 6 attack on Capitol Hill by a mob of Trump supporters and his attempts to nullify the election.

The US Department of Justice is also investigating the case, but Attorney General Merrick Garland has yet to identify a culprit.

“We have to hold every person who is criminally responsible to account for trying to overturn a legitimate election,” Garland said recently, emphasizing that “no one person is above the law.”

Efforts to overturn the 2020 election results are also under investigation in the state of Georgia, while Trump’s business practices are under investigation in New York.

The real estate mogul has yet to officially declare his candidacy for the 2024 presidential election, although he has given strong indications in recent weeks that a move in that direction is in the pipeline.

With Democratic President Joe Biden’s approval rating falling below 40% and Democrats expecting to lose control of Congress in November’s midterm elections, Trump seems optimistic he can ride the Republican wave to return to the House. White in 2024.







