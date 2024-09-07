Trump says he was offended by Putin’s ironic comment about Harris’ support

Former US leader and Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump said he was offended by Russian President Vladimir Putin’s comment on his support for US Vice President Kamala Harris. This is reported by TASS.

“I knew Putin well. He recently supported Kamala. I was very offended by that,” he admitted. In connection with this, Trump called the Russian leader a chess player. At the same time, the American politician admitted that Putin’s statement was made “with a smile.”

Vladimir Putin said at a plenary session of the Eastern Economic Forum in Vladivostok that Russia’s “favorite” in the US elections was the current US President Joe Biden, but he dropped out of the race. Putin recalled that Biden advised his supporters to support his successor Kamala Harris, so Moscow will follow his advice.