Showdown with Kamala Harris set for September 4 after former president declines ABC invitation

The Republican candidate for President of the United States, Donald Trumpagreed to participate in a debate promoted by the broadcaster Fox News on September 4 against her Democratic opponent in the election, Kamala Harris. The announcement was made by the former president himself in the early hours of this Saturday (3.Aug.2024), on his profile on Truth Social.

“I agreed with Fox News to debate Kamala Harris on Wednesday, September 4th“, he said. “The debate was previously scheduled against the sleepy [presidente dos EUA] Joe Biden in the ‘ABC‘ but was terminated because Biden will no longer be a participant and I am in litigation against ABC Network and George Slopadopoulos, thus creating a conflict of interest”, he justified.

According to the Republican, the debate on Fox News will be held in Pennsylvania, in “auditorium full of spectators”. It will be moderated by Bret Baier, journalist and host of the program “Special Report with Bret Baier“, from the Fox News; and by Martha MacCallum, also a journalist and presenter of “The Story with Martha MacCallum”, from the same broadcaster.

“The rules will be similar to the debate with Sleepy Joe, who was treated horribly by his party”, concluded Trump.

WHAT KAMALA SAYS ABOUT DEBATE

Kamala Harris says she is “ready to debate” against Donald Trump. Earlier, the vice president accused her opponent of trying “back off” according to an agreement established for debate organized by ABC Newsscheduled for September 10th.

As Trump explained in the post, he is in litigation with the ABC Networkwhich can cause “Conflict of interests”. At first, the Fox News had called for the debate to be held on September 17, but the suggested date was changed, according to the former president.

Read more about the US election: