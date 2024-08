Donald Trump and Elon Musk have grown quite close during this US election cycle. | Photo: EFE/ Jim Lo Scalzo/Caroline Brehman ARCHIVO

During an interview given this Monday (19) to the agency Reutersformer US President and current Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump said he is willing to appoint billionaire Elon Musk, owner of Tesla, SpaceX and X, to a position in his government if he is elected in the November 5 election.

In the interview, Trump praised Musk, describing him as a “brilliant guy” and indicated he would consider offering him a significant role in his new administration, whether in an advisory role or a senior Cabinet post.

“He’s a very smart guy. I would certainly consider it, if he would accept it, I would certainly nominate him. He’s a brilliant guy,” Trump told Reuters.

Trump’s statement comes after a period of growing rapprochement between him and Musk. The South African billionaire, who has been a vocal advocate for freedom of expression around the world and has recently expressed more conservative political views, has already publicly supported Trump in the presidential race and interviewed him on his social media platform, X, in a “Space” (the platform’s live audio broadcasting tool) that had more than 1 million viewers.

After Trump’s speech was released, Musk published an image generated by artificial intelligence on Xwhere he appears behind a tribune, accompanied by American flags, with the comment “I am willing to serve”.