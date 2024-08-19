Pennsylvania, United States.– Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump said Monday that if elected, he would tap Elon Musk for a Cabinet or advisory role and end a $7,500 tax credit for electric vehicles that he called “ridiculous.”

“Tax credits and tax incentives are generally not a very good thing,” Trump told Reuters in an interview after a campaign rally in York, Pennsylvania, when asked about the electric vehicle credit.

If elected, Trump could take steps to reverse Treasury Department rules that have made it easier for automakers to take advantage of the $7,500 credit or he could ask Congress to repeal it entirely. While president, Trump sought to repeal the electric vehicle tax credit, which was later expanded by President Joe Biden in 2022.

“I’m not making any final decisions on that,” Trump said of the EV tax credit.

“I’m a big fan of electric cars, but I’m also a big fan of gas cars, and I’m also a big fan of hybrids and whatever else comes along.” He added that he would roll back current administration rules requiring automakers to produce more electric and hybrid vehicles to meet stricter emissions standards. Trump also said that if elected, he would tap Tesla CEO Elon Musk for a Cabinet or advisory position “if he would agree.” Musk last month publicly endorsed Trump in the U.S. presidential race. Trump also said Monday that he would take steps to try to limit exports of vehicles produced by the Detroit Three and others from Mexico to American consumers by imposing new tariffs.