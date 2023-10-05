The former president of the United States donald trump (2017-2021) told the news portal of Fox News that he would agree to be president of the Lower House for a short period of time to “unify” the Republican Party.

“They have asked me if I would accept it (the position) for a short period of time for the party, until they reach a conclusion (…). I will do so if necessary, if they are not able to make a decision”said.

His words come as Republicans, who control the House of Representatives with a narrow majority, try to elect the successor to Kevin McCarthy, who on Tuesday became the first leader of that body to be expelled following a motion against him.

The motion was presented by the representative of Florida Matt Gaetz and supported by seven other wayward Republicans aligned with the former president – in addition to all the Democrats.

Kevin McCarthy, the ousted leader of the United States House of Representatives.

Some analysts point to the fact that Trump did not intervene to defend McCarthy as one of the main reasons why the Republican representative ended up falling.

His name was already mentioned to preside over the Lower House in January, when The opposition of Gaetz and other wayward Republican congressmen forced the vote in which McCarthy was finally elected to be repeated up to 15 times..

According to the chain NBC, Trump, who leads all Republican primary polls to run in the 2024 presidential election, is preparing a visit to the Capitol in Washington DC early next week, before voting begins, which is scheduled for Wednesday..

This same week, the former president had assured that his interest was not in the leadership of the Lower House, but in the presidency of the country.

Although nothing prevents someone from outside Congress from occupying the presidency of the Lower House, The Republicans themselves agreed in January that this position cannot be in the hands of those accused of charges that carry two or more years in prison if convicted..

Trump is accused in four criminal cases that would exceed a potential maximum of 700 years in prison, so that option, if the rules do not change, would not be viable.

EFE