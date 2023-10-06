Former President of the United States Donald Trump told the Fox News television network that he would agree to be president of the House of Representatives for a short period of time to “unite” the Republican Party.

“They asked me if I would accept [o cargo] for a short period of time by the party, until they reach a conclusion (…). I will do so if necessary, if they cannot make a decision,” he said.

The statement came as Republicans, who control the House by a slim margin, try to choose a successor to Kevin McCarthy, who on Tuesday (3) became the first leader of the house to be removed after a motion was made. approved.

The motion was presented by Congressman Matt Gaetz, from Florida, and supported by seven other Republicans aligned with the former president – in addition to all representatives of the Democratic Party, of the current president, Joe Biden.

Some political analysts highlight the fact that Trump did not defend McCarthy as one of the main reasons why the Republican representative ended up falling.

Trump had already been considered to be speaker of the House in January, when the wing of Gaetz and other Republican congressmen split with the party leadership forced several votes until McCarthy was eventually elected.

According to the NBC television network, Trump, who leads all polls for the primaries that will define the Republican Party’s presidential candidate for the 2024 elections, is preparing a visit to the Capitol, in Washington, early next week, before voting begins, which is scheduled for Wednesday.

Earlier this week, the former president had assured that his interest was not in the leadership of the lower house, but in the presidency of the country.

Although nothing prevents someone from outside Congress from occupying the presidency of the House, the Republicans themselves agreed, in January, that this position cannot be in the hands of people indicted on charges that carry two or more years in prison if convicted. Trump is accused in four criminal cases that would exceed a potential maximum of 700 years in prison, so this option, if the rules do not change, would not be viable.