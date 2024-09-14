AFPi AFP https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/afp/ 09/13/2024 – 21:14

Republican candidate in the November US presidential election, Donald Trump, said on Friday (13) that he will not sell shares in his media group, which caused the stock to soar.

“I don’t want to sell my stock, I don’t need the money,” the former president said during a press conference at his California golf course. The statement sent Trump Media and Technology Group (TMTG) shares up 11.79%.

Created by Trump in 2021 to circumvent the ban imposed on him by Facebook and Twitter, the parent company of the former US president’s social network debuted on the stock exchange in March. According to stock market rules, Trump could sell all or part of his shares from the end of September.

The Republican owns 57% of TMTG’s shares. “I didn’t do it for the money, I did it because I wanted to have a strong voice,” Trump said of the group and the Truth Social network.