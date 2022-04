How did you feel about this matter?

Trump said he will only be on his social network, Truth, on which he plans to start posting within the next few days.| Photo: EFE/EPA/DAVID MAXWELL

Former US President Donald Trump said on Monday (25) that he will not return to Twitter, even if the company’s new owner, Elon Musk, reinstates his account on the platform.

Twitter announced on Monday that it accepted the offer to sell the company to the South African businessman for US$44 billion.

In an interview with Fox News, Trump said he will only be on his social network, Truth, on which he plans to start posting within the next few days. “I hope Elon buys Twitter because he’ll make improvements to it and he’s a good man, but I’m staying on Truth,” he said, referring to the social network formally launched last month.

“We’re getting millions of people, and what we’re finding is that the response on Truth is much better than being on Twitter,” Trump claimed. “Twitter has bots and fake accounts, and we are doing everything we can [para que não aconteça o mesmo no Truth]. Bottom line is, no, I’m not going back to Twitter.”

Earlier last year, Trump was kicked out of Twitter, Facebook, Instagram and Snapchat after the January 6 Capitol invasion, whose participants alleged fraud in Joe Biden’s 2020 election victory. then the American president could incite violence.