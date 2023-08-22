Former President Donald Trump announced last weekend that he will not participate in the electoral primaries against his main opponent within the party, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis. The two are running for the seat of representing Republicans in the 2024 US election.

The reason for the decision, according to him, is his clear advantage in opinion polls, which put him above 60% in the conservative electorate’s voting intentions. “The public knows who I am and how my term at the head of the Presidency of the Republic was. Therefore, I will not participate in the debates”, he declared on social networks when mentioning an electoral survey on the CBS television network.

In his publication, the pre-candidate also highlighted some measures that were taken during his administration. “In my government, we had energy independence, strong borders and Armed Forces, tax cuts, low inflation and the most solid economy in history,” he added.

The first subtitle debate is scheduled for this Wednesday (23), in Milwaukee, in the State of Wisconsin. The primaries that will, in fact, define the Republican candidate in next year’s elections take place on January 15th.

Donald Trump’s pre-campaign is marked by recent criminal charges involving the last presidential election.

This Monday (21), the Federal Court of Georgia set a bail of US$ 200,000 so that he would not be arrested for the crime of trying to reverse the final result against Democrat Joe Biden, in 2020. Now, Trump must appear in the Fulton County Jail, where you must be booked and released.

Other criminal actions against the former president take place in Washington DC, the US capital, involving the attack on the Capitol, on January 6, 2021; New York, where he faces 34 counts of “silence buying” by porn star Stormy Daniels; and in Florida, where he was the subject of an investigation for allegedly withholding classified state documents during his tenure in the White House.