Primaries that will define the candidate that will represent the party in the elections begin on January 15

Former US President donald trump said on Sunday (20.Aug.2023) that he will not participate in the upcoming debates of the Republican primaries for the 2024 election. According to him, his great advantage in opinion polls indicates that he is already liked by voters.

“The public knows who I am and what a successful presidency I had.”, declared Trump in his profile on the Truth Socialby showing the result of an electoral survey carried out by the broadcaster CBS. “Therefore, I will not do the debates“, he wrote.

The next debate between the Republican candidates will take place on Wednesday (23.Aug) in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.

The primaries that will define the candidate that will represent the party in the elections begin on January 15th. Donald Trump is the favorite, with 54.3% of the voting intentions in the primaries, according to the aggregator of researches of FiveThirtyEight.