Wednesday, March 5, 2025
Trump says he will stop federal funds for universities that allow “illegal protests”

March 5, 2025
The president of the United States, Donald Trump, said on Tuesday that all federal funds for universities and faculties that allow “illegal protests” and that “agitators” will be imprisoned or returned to the country from which they come.

“American students will be permanently expelled or, depending on the crime, arrested,” Trump adds in a post of his network, Truth Social.

“All federal financing will be suspended for any faculties, school or university that allows illegal protests. The agitators will be imprisoned and/or permanently sent back to the country from which they come. American students will be permanently expelled or, depending on the crime, arrested. Without masks! Thanks for your attention to this matter, ”says the complete publication.

