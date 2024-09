Donald Trump, Republican candidate for US president, has the migration issue as his main campaign issue | Photo: Michael Reynolds/EFE

Former US President Donald Trump, a Republican candidate for re-election, said on Wednesday (25) that he will expel thousands of immigrants who entered the country through Biden government programs, if he is elected.

In an interview with Fox Newsthe politician sent a direct message to the foreigners who have entered the country en masse in recent years, around a million. “Get ready to leave, because you will leave very quickly,” he said.

The Republican candidate, who made anti-immigration rhetoric the main theme of his campaign, criticized two programs created by the administration of Joe Biden and Kamala Harris that encouraged the arrival of people in the United States through the border, contributing to the current migration crisis faced by the country.

One program allows foreign asylum seekers to apply for the service through a mobile app called CBP One. With the tool, they can schedule a date and go to a border crossing. According to AP News, so far, 813,000 migrants have used the system since it was launched in January 2023.

Biden’s second policy to encourage people to cross into the United States was created last year. Under the program, 30,000 people from Cuba, Haiti, Nicaragua and Venezuela can enter the country each month if they have a “financial sponsor,” pass a background check and buy a plane ticket to fly to a U.S. airport instead of the southern border. About 530,000 people have arrived in the country under the program.

Migrants using both programs are admitted to the country under humanitarian parole for two years.

The United States elections take place on November 5th and the immigration issue has become one of the main turning points among American voters, who see the current scenario as worrying.