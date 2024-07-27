Trump says he will return to Butler, the city where he was assassinated

Former US president plans to honor Corey Comparatore, supporter killed in July 13 attack in Pennsylvania

Former President Donald Trump, the Republican Party’s presidential candidate, said on Friday (July 26, 2024) that he will return to Butler, Pennsylvania, for a campaign event. The Republican was the target of an assassination attempt in the city on July 13, when he was grazed in the right ear during a rally.

“I will be returning to Butler, Pennsylvania for a great and wonderful rally to honor the soul of our beloved firefighter hero Corey and the brave patriots who were injured two weeks ago. It’s going to be a great day — FIGHT, FIGHT, FIGHT! Stay tuned for more details.”, he wrote the former president in a post on Truth Social.

Corey Comparatore, 50, died during the shooting attack against the former president. According to the US press, the firefighter and his family were sitting near Trump while they listened to his speech. The shooter was killed shortly after.

The Republican did not specify when the campaign event would be held or where exactly. But U.S. Secret Service officials have instructed the former president’s campaign not to hold large outdoor rallies.

Despite being more expensive for the campaign, events held indoors are more controlled. In addition to being able to check who enters, it is easier to monitor indoor spaces with delimited areas.

Outdoor events, on the other hand, are more costly for the Secret Service, as they require a heightened security plan and the presence of more agents.