NEW YORK – Donald Trump appears to backtrack on his earlier commitment to debate Vice President Kamala Harris, questioning the value of a meeting and saying he would “probably” debate but “could also justify not doing it,” leading Harris’ campaign to say it is “scared.”

In an interview with Fox News Channel that aired Monday, Trump was repeatedly pressed on his commitment to debate Harris until he gave a more elusive answer than he had given in recent days.

The former Republican president had been willing to debate President Joe Biden when Biden was the Democratic nominee, after months of suggesting that Biden was not mentally up to the challenge — or the presidency. But since Biden dropped out of the race and Harris became the presumptive Democratic presidential nominee, Trump has questioned the terms of the original debate he agreed to with Biden. He has suggested that the Sept. 10 debate on ABC News should be moved to another network, saying ABC broadcasts “fake news.”

Last week, in a phone call with reporters, Trump was asked if he had committed to debate Harris at least once. He replied, “Oh, yes, absolutely. I want to do it,” and said there is an obligation to debate.

In Monday’s interview, host Laura Ingraham repeatedly pressed Trump on whether he would commit to a debate.

“I want to debate. But I can also say this. Everybody knows who I am. And now people know who she is,” Trump said.

In the end, Trump said, “The answer is yes, I will probably end up debating.”

He continued for a minute, saying that any debates should be held before early voting begins in the states, then added, “The answer is yes, but I could also justify not doing it.”

Trump has already declined to participate in debates, including all of the 2024 presidential primary. He initially sat out the debate after suggesting it was too early and then questioned the hosting of another, before ultimately making clear he would not participate in any of those debates.

Harris campaign spokesman Ammar Moussa accused Trump of continually avoiding a confrontation with his likely opponent.

“From his avoidance of questions tonight, it’s clear that he’s afraid of having to defend his running mate’s bizarre attacks on women, or his own calls to end U.S. elections, in a debate against the vice president,” Moussa said.