The case is being investigated by the FBI as yet another assassination attempt against the former President of the United States

Former US President and presidential candidate Donald Trump has called for peace and said that “will never surrender” after shots were fired near the golf course where he was in West Palm Beach, Florida, this Sunday (September 15, 2024). The FBI (Federal Bureau of Investigation) is investigating the case as yet another assassination attempt against the Republican. A suspect was arrested by the Martin County police, neighboring the scene of the alleged attack.

“There have been gunshots in my neighborhood, but before the rumors start getting out of hand, I wanted you to hear this first: I am safe and well!”said andan email sent to supporters and reported by the American press.

The Republican further stated that he “never” will be “render”.

“I will always love you for supporting me. Unity. Peace. Make America Great Again.”

Read below, in English:

The man was seen and later identified by witnesses after rushing out of a wooded area near the Trump International Golf Club..

He reportedly drove to the county where he was arrested. According to local authorities, a Secret Service agent who was with Trump exchanged gunfire. with the suspect.

The U.S. Secret Service said on X (formerly Twitter) that it is working with Palm Beach police to investigate the incident. The statement said the incident occurred shortly before 2 p.m. local time (3 p.m. ET).

ATTACK IN JULY

The candidate was shot in July while speaking at a rally in Pennsylvania. He was rushed from the scene after being grazed by a bullet. The shooter and a member of the audience were killed.

Trump was speaking when he put his hand to his right ear. The attack on the former president has cast doubt on the effectiveness of the US Secret Service, which was responsible for the security of the event.

On Tuesday (10.Sep), former First Lady of the United States Melania Trump published a video in which she claims that there is more to be discovered about the attack against her husband. She questioned the authorities and asked that “the truth about the case” was revealed.