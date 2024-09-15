The discussion on the Legality or not of marijuana in the United States It has been disputed for years both in the social aspect and in the political environment, and in this case the center of the scene is being taken by the state of Florida, where Donald Trump, Republican candidate for president for the November elections, he expressed his clear position.

The former president made a publication on his official Truth Social account where he showed himself completely against penalties for teenagers who buy marijuana for “personal use”making it clear that he plans to end these restrictions that may be controversial for many.

“As I said before, I think that It’s time to end the unnecessary arrests and incarcerations of adults “for small amounts of marijuana for personal use,” Trump said on his account, regarding an amendment that would legalize recreational marijuana use in Florida.

It should be remembered that, according to the site My Floridaif approved, This amendment would allow adults 21 years of age or older to possess, purchase or use marijuana products and marijuana accessories for personal non-medical consumption, whether by smoking, ingestion or otherwise; as well as allowing other entities to acquire, cultivate, process, manufacture, sell or distribute such products or accessories.

Ron DeSantis’ stance on Florida’s marijuana amendment

Donald Trump’s post about marijuana in Florida brought a lot of political discord since, days ago, Ron DeSantis, governor of the Sunshine State, was totally against it of the legalization of this substance in the state. “Florida will begin to smell like marijuana in our cities and towns” and “that will reduce the quality of life,” he warned after a news conference at the South Florida Water Management District on Thursday, according to News Channel 8.

“Once voters realize how radical both are, [enmiendas]they are going to fail”he said. It is necessary to clarify that these measures, where in addition to the consumption of marijuana the limit for having an abortion will be addressed, will be part of the ballot boxes through the amendments and, For them to be approved, they must obtain at least 60 percent of votes in favor. by the voters.