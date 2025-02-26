The president of the United States, Donald Trump, said on Wednesday that his government will impose a 25% tariff to the European Union “In general terms” that would affect cars and other European products. “We will announce it very soon,” added the tenant of the White House, which had already advanced these measures in the middle of the month. On the community block, Trump has denounced that the European Union was created “To annoy the United States”. “That is his purpose,” he said.

