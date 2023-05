How did you feel about the content of this article?

Migrants queue for a shelter that offers food and shelter, on May 12, 2023 in the city of Monterrey, Nuevo León (Mexico). | Photo: EFE/Miguel Serra

Former US President Donald Trump announced on Tuesday (30) that, if he wins the 2024 election, he will issue an executive order on his first day in office to end the automatic granting of US citizenship to children of immigrants. illegal and “birth tourists”.

“As part of my plan to protect the border, on the first day of my new term, I will sign an executive order making it clear to federal agencies that, under the correct interpretation of the law, future children of illegal immigrants will not automatically be granted US citizenship.” , said the politician and businessman in a video recorded at his home in Palm Beach, in the state of Florida.

Trump wants federal agencies to require at least one parent to be a US citizen or lawful permanent resident for their US-born children to automatically become US citizens.

The children of those who do not meet this requirement not only would not receive automatic citizenship, according to Trump’s plans, they would also not be able to receive “passports, Social Security numbers or be entitled to certain taxpayer-funded social benefits.”

With this measure, Trump, one of the six candidates who have so far competed in the primaries that will define the Republican Party’s candidate for the 2024 US presidential election, intends to end “a great incentive to illegal immigration”.

“This will prevent the arrival of more immigrants and encourage many of the foreigners that Joe Biden (current US president) allowed to enter our country illegally to return to their countries of origin,” he said.