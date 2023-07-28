Former US President Donald Trump (2017-2021) said this Friday (28) that, even if he is convicted in any of the lawsuits he faces, he will not end the campaign for the 2024 presidential elections.

“There’s nothing in the Constitution that says that,” the Republican said on “The John Fredericks Show” radio show.

Trump made the statement a day after Special Counsel Jack Smith filed new charges against him: obstruction of justice and willful withholding of confidential information in the case of documents found at his Mar-a-Lago, Florida, mansion, for which he has already he had been charged in May.

The new accusations are related to alleged attempts to remove images from the video surveillance cameras at the former president’s residence. However, Trump claimed on Friday that he delivered what was asked of him: “They have my tapes.”

Last week, Judge Aileen Cannon marked the beginning of the trial on the treatment of confidential documents that Trump took from the White House when he left office in May 2024, just over six months before the US presidential election.

Questioned whether he would end the electoral campaign if there is a conviction, the former president was emphatic: “Not at all.”

Trump also faces likely new indictment for his role in the January 6, 2021 attack on the US Capitol, which took place as Democrat Joe Biden’s victory in the November 2020 election was ratified.

The accused reiterated his assertion that this was political persecution against him by the “radical left”.

“They’re using the Justice Department and the FBI to go after candidates. It’s a very common tactic in the third world that this country is now using for the first time.”

In the tycoon’s opinion, they are trying to “intimidate” people so that they “tell lies” about him.

Trump is the first former president in US history to be formally impeached.

In addition to the Mar-a-Lago case, a grand jury in New York in March charged him with allegedly altering Trump Organizations records to conceal a payment to pornographic actress Stormy Daniels during the 2016 election campaign in exchange for her silence. about an affair they had ten years earlier.