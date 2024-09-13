Cities would be the target of rumors cited by Republicano during the debate that Haitian immigrants would be eating animals

Former US President and Republican candidate for the White House, Donald Trump, said this Friday (13.Sep.2024) that if he is elected he will do “the biggest deportation in history” of the country and which will begin with Springfield (Ohio) and Aurora (Colorado), where illegal immigrants are said to be eating animals.

The Republican’s accusation gained prominence after the presidential debate on Tuesday (10.Sep), being one of the most repercussions. The accusation, however, was denied live by Rob Rue (Democratic Party), mayor of Springfield (Ohio), the city mentioned by the Republican.

The statement was a criticism of the immigration policy of the administration of President Joe Biden (Democratic Party) and Kamala. Trump’s opposition to illegal immigration has been a recurring theme in his campaign.

He says that American cities are overwhelmed by illegal immigrants coming from prisons and asylums in other countries, which is not confirmed by US authorities.

On Friday (13.Sep), Trump also accused illegal immigrants of being “stealing” jobs for the black and Latino population in the United States, and said that Venezuelans are “invading” the country.

“They cleaned their chains in Venezuela of bad people. They are all in the US now and are taking over cities. It’s like an invasion.”he said, citing that migrants from the Bolivarian country are controlling the city of Aurora.

However, Mayor Mike Coffman (Republican Party), as well as Springfield’s Chief Executive, denied the accusation. He claims that Trump’s statement is “grossly exaggerated”.