Former President of the United States Donald Trump said on Saturday (April 6, 2024) that, if he is arrested, he will become “a modern Nelson Mandela”. The former president of South Africa was a leader of the movement against apartheid (color segregation regime) and became a symbol of black resistance.

Trump faces charges in 4 court cases. On April 15, in New York (USA), he will be tried for tax fraud. In this action, he is accused of bribing porn actress Stormy Daniels. Trump would have transferred around US$130,000 during the 2016 presidential campaign so that Daniels would not disclose an alleged extramarital affair between them. The former president denies the allegations.

The Republican used his profile on the social network TruthSocial to complain about recent decisions by the judge in the case, Juan Merchan. According to the defendant, Merchan violated his rights to freedom of expression by imposing a partial gag order after the Republican used social media to criticize him.

“Now we have Merchan, who won't let me speak, thus violating the Law and the Constitution,” Trump wrote. “If this partisan lackey wants to put me in prison for speaking the open and obvious truth, I will gladly become a modern-day Nelson Mandela. It will be my great honor”, he added.

Earlier, Trump accused Merchan of “electoral interference” for setting the trial for next week. The former president is a pre-candidate for the presidential elections on November 5th.

In Saturday's post (April 6), Trump followed the same line when he stated that the United States needs to be saved from “political agents disguised as prosecutors and judges”. And he added: “I am willing to sacrifice my freedom for this noble cause. We are a failed nation, but on November 5th we will become a great nation again.”.

Mandela died in 2013. He spent 27 years in prison, was president of South Africa and won the Nobel Peace Prize.

