In 2022, US government agents found confidential White House documents in the former president’s residence.

Former US President Donald Trump has said he has been indicted in the investigation into the removal of confidential White House documents. The information was shared by the republican on his profile on the Truth Social platform this Thursday (June 8, 2023).

“The corrupt Biden administration informed my lawyers that I was indicted, apparently due to the boxes hoax”, he wrote Trump. The former president said he was summoned to appear at the Federal Court in Miami next Tuesday (June 13, 2023), at 3:00 pm (4:00 pm in Brasilia time).

“This is truly a DARK DAY for the United States of America. We are a country in serious and rapid decline, but together we will make America great again.”, he stated. The Republican also pleaded not guilty to the charges.

In 2022, the FBI (Federal Bureau of Investigation) found about 13,000 documents at the former president’s residence in Mar-a-Lago, Florida. Of this total, 100 were classified as confidential.

If confirmed, it will be the 2nd time Trump has been indicted. In April, he was charged with falsifying business records related to bribery paid to a porn actress before the 2016 election. The former president also pleaded not guilty in the case.

The Republican is the 1st former president of the United States to respond to criminal charges. He wants to be the Republican Party’s nominee for the White House against Joe Biden in 2024.

Read what the former president wrote on Truth Social:

“The corrupt Biden administration has informed my attorneys that I was indicted, apparently for the box hoax, even though Joe Biden has 1,850 boxes at the University of Delaware, additional boxes in Chinatown, DC, with even more boxes at the University of Pennsylvania, and documents scattered all over the floor of the garage where he parks his Corvette, which is ‘protected’ only by a paper-thin garage door open most of the time.

“I was subpoenaed to appear in Federal Court in Miami on Tuesday at 3 pm. I never thought such a thing could happen to a former president of the United States, who received far more votes than any incumbent president in our country’s history and currently leads by far all candidates, both Democratic and Republican, in the polls. of the 2024 presidential elections. I AM AN INNOCENT MAN!”

“This is truly a DARK DAY for the United States of America. We are a country in serious and rapid decline, but together we will make America great again!”