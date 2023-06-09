Former US President Donald Trump (2017-2021) said on Thursday (8) that his lawyers were informed by the US government that he was indicted in the case of alleged confidential documents that the Republican politician allegedly took to his home. in Florida after leaving the White House.

“The corrupt administration of [Joe] Biden has informed my lawyers that I have been indicted, apparently for the fraudulent box story.

[com documentos confidenciais]although Joe Biden has 1,850 boxes at the University of Delaware, others in Chinatown, DC, even more boxes at the University of Pennsylvania, and documents scattered all over the floor of the garage where he parks his Corvette, and which is ‘protected’ only by a paper-thin gate that’s open most of the time,” Trump wrote on his social network, Truth Social.

The former republican president also stated that he was summoned to appear in the Federal Court of Miami next Tuesday (13) in the afternoon.

“I never thought such a thing could happen to a former President of the United States, who received far more votes than any other incumbent president in our country’s history and is currently ahead of all candidates by far, both Democratic and Democratic. and Republicans, in polls for the 2024 presidential election. I am an innocent man!”, he added.

Neither the Justice Department, which carries out the investigations, nor Trump’s lawyers have commented on the former president’s statements.

CNN reported that Trump’s legal team met on Monday (5) with department officials, including special prosecutor Jack Smith, a procedure that sometimes occurs when an indictment decision is close to being made, but sources at the network americana pointed out that Smith did not tell the lawyers if this was going to happen.

On Thursday, Biden said at the White House that he “never” suggested to the Justice Department “what it should or should not do about whether or not to file an indictment.”

In May, a jury in New York found Trump guilty in a civil suit of sexual abuse and defamation and ordered the payment of $5 million in damages to journalist and author E. Jean Carroll.

In early April, the former president appeared before a court in Manhattan to hear the 34 counts he was indicted for in relation to an alleged payment made to porn actress Stormy Daniels in 2016, on the eve of the presidential election which he won, in exchange for her silence regarding an alleged affair they had in 2006.

The 34 charges would be for falsifying business records of the Trump Organization, with the aim of concealing the payment. Trump has denied responsibility in both cases and says he is the victim of a “witch hunt”.