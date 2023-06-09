Deutsche Wellei

06/09/2023 – 7:44 am

About 13,000 documents were seized last year at the former president’s property in Mar-a-Lago. Of these, approximately 100 were confidential. What is known about the investigation? Former US President Donald Trump wrote this Thursday (06/08) on social networks that his lawyers have been informed that he has been indicted for the misuse of confidential documents.

“The corrupt Biden administration has informed my lawyers that I have been charged, presumably in the false boxes case,” Trump wrote on his Truth Social network. “I never thought something like this could happen to a former president of the United States who received more votes than any other president in the history of our country,” wrote the businessman.

The Justice Department had no immediate comment or confirmation. Trump wrote that he had been summoned to appear in federal court in Miami next Tuesday. He pleaded not guilty in a video posted on social media.

Trump has been indicted on seven counts of handling classified documents and obstructing justice, US media reported. The case is one of several investigations involving the former president of the United States.

In March, he was indicted in New York over an investigation into paying a bribe to adult film star Stormy Daniels. Trump still faces investigations in Washington and Atlanta that could also result in criminal charges.

What is known about the case?

The US Department of Justice is investigating whether the former president mishandled documents he kept after leaving the White House in 2021. About 13,000 documents were seized last year at Trump’s Mar-a-Lago estate in Palm Beach, Florida. Of those, about 100 were marked confidential.

The case came to light shortly after Trump lost the 2020 election race and had to move out of the White House. In the first half of 2021, officials at the National Archives and Records Administration found important documents from the Trump administration missing.

The Presidential Records Act considers all White House documents to be the property of the United States government. Archives officials reached out to Trump representatives, one of whom told them in December of the same year that presidential records were found on Trump’s Mar-a-Lago property.

In January 2022, the US National Archives recovered 15 boxes of documents from Mar-a-Lago. They later told the Justice Department that the boxes contained “a lot” of classified material. However, not all missing documents were found.

In May 2022, Trump received a subpoena from the FBI and the Department of Justice regarding the remaining classified documents in his possession.

Weeks later, investigators visited the Florida property and received about three dozen documents with an affidavit from Trump’s lawyers attesting that the requested information had been returned.

Why did the FBI search Mar-o-Lago?

However, the claim was later revealed to be false. In August 2022, federal officials, through a search warrant, carried out a search and seizure operation in Mar-o-Lago, seizing more than 33 boxes that contained thousands of documents.

The boxes contained 100 classified documents. Since he left office in January 2021, around 300 confidential documents have been recovered from Trump, including some at the top secret level.

The president did not deny possession of the classified documents. He defended his actions, saying he had declassified the papers while still in office, but without providing evidence to support that claim. Under US law, sitting presidents can declassify information, but that authority ceases when they leave office.

