Former President Donald Trump (2017-2021) affirmed this Tuesday that he is convinced that he will be exonerated of the fourth charge against him, for allegedly manipulating the electoral results in the state of Georgia, thanks to an investigation whose result will be presented next week.

“A large, complex, detailed but irrefutable report on the presidential electoral fraud that took place in Georgia is almost complete and I will present it at an important press conference,” the former president said through social networks.

The presentation, he detailed, will be next Monday in Bedminster, New Jerseyand it will be a “conclusive” report that will lead to the withdrawal of “all charges” against him and the other 18 defendants in this case.

“There will be a full exoneration! They never went after the riggers of the election,” Trump claimed.

After more than two years of investigations led by prosecutor Fani Willis, a Georgia grand jury indicted the former president on Monday for trying to rig the results of the 2020 election in that state, where Democrat Joe Biden won by a narrow margin.

According to the charging document, the former president faces 13 charges, including violating Georgia’s anti-corrupt organizations law which, if confirmed, requires prison time to be served.

Among those charged with the former president are his former personal lawyer and former New York mayor, Rudy Giuliani, and his former chief of staff Mark Meadows.

After breaking the news Monday night, Trump said that “the witch hunt continues” and called Willis “a very corrupt and out of control district attorney who campaigned and raised money under the slogan ‘I’m going to get to Trump.”

In a statement, his campaign team trying to return him to the White House said that all “Democratic attempts” to remove Trump from the campaign “will fail.”

Last night was the fourth indictment for the ex-president and comes after two weeks ago he was indicted by a Washington DC grand jury on four counts of allegedly trying to reverse the result of the 2020 US elections, which culminated in the assault on the Capitol on January 6, 2021.

In addition, in New York Trump has been charged with 34 charges for alleged payments to the porn actress Stormy Daniels, with whom he had an “affair” in the past, to buy his silence during the 2016 election campaign.

And the other criminal case is in Florida, where he is accused of 40 counts of illegally stealing and keeping classified documents that he took from the White House in his Mar-a-Lago mansion.

EFE