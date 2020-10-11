Trump says he is “immune” to the corona virus

US President Donald Trump is due to it Covid-19 disease according to own Information now “immune“Against the coronavirus. The immunity is like a for him “Protective shine”said Trump on Sunday in a telephone interview with Fox News. He feels “fantastic”

said Trump.

The 74-year-old said he was on October 1st

tested positive for the coronavirus. Trump fell ill with Covid-19 and was therefore treated in a hospital for three days from October 2. Experts | assume that People after surviving corona infection immune are. For how long, but so far not clear.

In the interview on Sunday, Trump again promoted the Covid treatment with one experimental antibody cocktail from the biotech company Regeneronthat he received at the hospital. The drug is not a treatment method, but a “Remedy” and a “miracle”that soon all

should be available, he said.

Developed by several manufacturers Antibody cocktails are however not yet approved and on for the foreseeable future also only available in relatively small numbers. According to critics, Trump is promoting the drug as a silver bullet to avoid his government’s failure to contain the pandemic before the November 3rd election

distract.

Trumps According to personal doctor is the US President now Not

more contagious. The latest coronavirus test has shown according to “currently recognized standards” that Trump “No more risk of transmission for others represents “said medical doctor Sean Conley on Saturday night in a letter distributed by the White House. (dpa)