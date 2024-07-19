Trump says he will restore relations with Kim Jong-un if re-elected

Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump said he intends to restore relations with Kim Jong-un if he is re-elected. He made this statement during the Republican convention, a broadcast of his speech led Sky News TV channel.

He recalled that during his presidency, the United States achieved an end to missile launches by North Korea. The politician added that “now the DPRK has resumed its old ways,” but expressed confidence that if re-elected, Washington would be able to improve relations with Pyongyang. According to the 78-year-old Trump, Kim Jong-un would like to see him again.

At the convention, Trump also announced his agreement to run for President of the United States as a Republican candidate.