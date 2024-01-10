Former Republican president says he doesn't want to be blamed for a slowdown in the country's economy if he returns to the White House

Former President of the United States Donald Trump said he hopes that the country's economy will recover “collapse” over the next 12 months so as not to be blamed for a slowdown if elected to return to the White House.

The statement was given in an interview with Lindell TV on Monday (8.Jan.2024). Trump also stated that the US economy is weak and depends on “trace elements” of what was done in his 1st term.

“When there is a collapse, I hope it will be in the next 12 months, because I don’t want to be a Herbert Hoover.”declared Trump, referring to the president who faced the economic crisis of 1929, when the stock market had its worst crash and the Great Depression began.

At the beginning of January, the former US president had already spoken of a major crisis if he did not win the presidential elections.

On your social network TruthSocialwhich he created after being banned from X (formerly Twitter), Trump said that “the economy is terrible and inflation, which some say has exceeded 30% in the last 3 years, has destroyed consumers’ purchasing power”.

He also stated that “the only thing keeping the economy 'alive' are the vestiges of what we did during the Trump administration”.

Trump further stated that “the stock market is high just because people and institutions believe and expect me to win the 2024 presidential election”.

The former president also said that, if he does not win the elections, one should expect a crash in the stock market worse than that of 1929 and a Great Depression.

The country's more than $34 trillion in debt is increasingly seen as unsustainable.

The American economy remained strong in the 3rd quarter, with GDP growth of 4.9% year on year.

The consensus is that there could be a continuation of the rise in stocks and a smooth landing for the economy, as long as inflation continues to slow down and economic activity remains firm.

With information from Investing Brazil