Former US President and Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump said in a statement that his “determination (to return to the White House) is even stronger after another assassination attempt”, which occurred this Sunday (15) while he was playing golf at one of his courses in the state of Florida.

The FBI has confirmed that the incident at Trump International Golf Club is being investigated as an apparent “assassination attempt,” but there is still no confirmation that the attack was aimed at the former US president.

In the text, the politician also stressed that he will never give up and encouraged his supporters to vote for him in the November 5 election.

This was the second message Trump sent on Sunday about the case. In the first, he said he was “safe and well.”

At a press conference, local sheriff Ric Bradshaw said that early in the afternoon, a man armed with an AK-47 rifle approached the golf course where the politician and businessman was playing in West Palm Beach County.

According to Bradshaw, during an inspection work carried out on the route that Trump would take during the game, a Secret Service agent located the barrel of the suspect’s rifle on a fence amid bushes and approximately 500 meters from where the Republican was.

The officer then opened fire, and Trump was taken to a secure location. According to the sheriff, the shooter fled in a black car, leaving behind the rifle, two bags and a camera placed on the fence to record.

A witness saw the suspect flee and took a photo of his vehicle, which led to the shooter’s arrest, the sheriff said.

The detainee is a 58-year-old man named Ryan Wesley Routh, who previously lived in North Carolina and Hawaii, according to local media.

Trump had already been the victim of an assassination attempt on July 13 during a rally in Butler, Pennsylvania. At the time, a 20-year-old man fired a rifle and grazed his right ear.

Ten days later, then-Secret Service Director Kimberly Cheatle resigned from her position and said the incident was the agency’s “biggest operational failure” “in decades.”

The Secret Service later approved a plan to increase Trump’s security. (With EFE Agency)