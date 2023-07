How did you feel about the content of this article?

Former US president said he was given four days to appear before the grand jury in the case of alleged attempts to overturn the result of the 2020 election | Photo: EFE/EPA/CRISTOBAL HERRERA-ULASHKEVICH

Former US President Donald Trump (2017-2021) said on Tuesday (18) that he was notified by Special Counsel Jack Smith that he is the subject of a criminal investigation into alleged actions to try to reverse the result of the 2020 presidential election, when he was defeated by Joe Biden.

“Crazed Jack Smith, Joe Biden’s Justice Department attorney, has sent a letter (again, on a Sunday night!) declaring that I am a target of the January 6th grand jury investigation and giving me a very short notice. four days to appear before the grand jury, which almost always means arrest and indictment,” Trump said on his social network, Truth Social.

An investigation by the Department of Justice investigates Trump’s alleged actions to try to change the result of the 2020 election, which includes possible responsibility for the riots on January 6, 2021, when several supporters of the then president invaded the Capitol, seat of the US federal legislature. United States, when a session of Congress was held to ratify Biden’s victory.

If confirmed, it would be Trump’s third indictment since leaving the presidency. In June, he was indicted on 37 counts in the case of confidential documents he allegedly took to Mar-a-Lago, his residence in Palm Beach (east coast of Florida), after leaving the presidency.

In April, he was indicted on 34 counts by a Manhattan court over an alleged payment he made to porn star Stormy Daniels before the 2016 election in exchange for her silence over an affair between the two that took place 10 years earlier.

However, in political terms, the new investigation may be the most fatal for Trump, since an eventual conviction could prevent him from running in 2024: the American Constitution determines that “engaged in insurrection or rebellion” cannot hold the presidency or any other another federally elected office in the country.