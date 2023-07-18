Former US President Donald Trump announced on Tuesday that he has received a letter from special counsel Jack Smith informing him that he is being targeted by the federal investigation into the events that led to the assault on the Capitol in Washington, on January 6, 2021.

In a message published on his Truth social network in which he did not provide evidence of the communication, the Republican maintains that this process “almost always” leads to a formal accusation or imputation. In his usual bombastic style, Trump, according to the message “the best placed Republican candidate” for the 2024 primaries “with 85.7%” of support, “and leading the polls by far [por delante] of Biden”, explains how on Sunday night, when he was with his family after returning from a campaign event in Florida, he received “horrifying news” from the “unhinged” Jack Smith, the Justice Department’s special prosecutor for political cases. of the former president

In the letter, the prosecutor tells Trump that he is “TARGETED,” in capital letters in the Republican’s message, of an investigation and gives him “a short four-day window to report to the grand jury, which almost always means arrest.” and defendant”. It would be the former president’s third indictment in four months, after that of the Manhattan prosecutor’s office in April for paying a bribe to a porn actress and that of Florida in June, for withholding classified information after leaving the White House. The former president is expected to decline again the invitation to appear before the grand jury, as he did in the New York case.

Although Smith’s office has declined to comment, if confirmed it would be the second time the special counsel has notified the former president that he is likely to face indictment, this time in connection with the criminal investigation into the events leading up to the assault on the Capitol by a horde of Trumpists. The first warning was received in June, for handling classified national security material – known as the Mar-a-Lago papers – after leaving office and his alleged obstruction of justice. Defense attorneys and federal prosecutors are scheduled to appear Tuesday in Florida before U.S. District Judge Aileen Cannon, who is hearing the Mar-a-Lago papers case.

Smith directs the investigation of both cases, which, together with the alleged attempts at an electoral rigging in Georgia, constitute the most serious processes that Trump faces, all of them politically rooted. In addition, he is also being investigated for tax crimes (for accounting irregularities at his company, which has already earned the company a conviction for tax fraud even though he evaded the charges) and other more private ones, although with possible political derivatives, such as his indictment for silencing a porn actress with a bribe to avoid a scandal that plagued his candidacy for the White House in 2016. Last May he was sentenced, through civil proceedings, to pay five million dollars for abusing the writer E Jane Carroll in the 1990s and for defaming her afterwards. The cases coordinated by prosecutor Smith are investigated through criminal proceedings, hence the seriousness of the cases.

It is unclear what aspect of the investigation into efforts to obstruct the transfer of power after the 2020 election may be related to Trump’s foreseeable new indictment, that is, what charge he would be charged with. At least two grand juries have been hearing witness testimony about his efforts to stay in power, and the investigation has examined a series of schemes the tycoon and his allies used to try to avoid ceding power to the rightful. election winner. A grand jury in federal court in Washington has heard testimony from former top Trump administration officials including former White House counsel Pat Cipollone and Vice President Mike Pence.

According to the senior officials’ statement, Trump, during his final months in office, pressed them with unsubstantiated claims of widespread voter fraud. All of this led to the assault on the Capitol on the same day that Biden’s electoral victory was to be certified, a process that is usually protocol that that day placed the United States on the brink of a coup d’état, as the special committee of Congress that investigated considered at the time. the riot

