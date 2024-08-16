Former president and Republican Party candidate for president of the United States, Donald Trump, said this Thursday (15) that if the current vice president and Democratic Party candidate for the White House, Kamala Harris, wins the election that the two will contest on November 5, he will apply policies “from Venezuela or the Soviet Union” in the country.

“[Kamala] is presenting itself with the plan of [Nicolás] Maduro. We call it the Maduro plan, it’s something straight out of Venezuela or the Soviet Union,” Trump said at a press conference at his private golf club in Bedminster, New Jersey, in which he called his opponent’s price control proposal “communist.”

The location is just over 70 kilometers from New York City and is where the former president spent the night after an assassination attempt last month at a rally in the state of Pennsylvania.

Trump began the interview with a speech focused on the country’s economic situation and referred to the candidate’s proposal for a federal ban on corporate speculation on food prices in her first 100 days as president.

“This announcement is an admission that your economic policies have utterly failed and have caused a catastrophe in our country and the world,” Trump said of the Democratic Party and the administration of President Joe Biden, noting that price controls “have the opposite impact.”

“She destroys everything she touches. If she takes office, her finances will suffer.” […] Meanwhile, there are millions of immigrants crossing the border and we don’t even know who they are,” Trump added.

This week, in an interview with billionaire Elon Musk on the social network X, Trump mocked by saying that he could flee to Venezuela if he loses the election in November.

“If something happens with this election, something that would be a horror show, we will see you next time in Venezuela,” he said, claiming that he would be much safer in the South American country than in the US under a Kamala Harris government.