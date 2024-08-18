Pennsylvania, United States.- Republican Donald Trump said Saturday that he believes Democrat Kamala Harris would be easier to defeat than President Joe Biden, even as some polls showed her ahead in the race for the November 5 presidential election.

Former President Trump made the remarks at a rally in Wilkes-Barre in northeastern Pennsylvania, a key state in the campaign. Vice President Harris will conduct a bus tour of western Pennsylvania beginning in Pittsburgh on Sunday, ahead of the start of the Democratic National Convention on Monday in Chicago.

“I think she’s going to be easier to beat than he is,” Trump said, referring to her as a “radical” and a “lunatic.”

Trump has sought to portray Harris as far left on a number of policies. At the rally he highlighted her previous call to ban fracking, an important industry for the state. Harris’ campaign has recently indicated that she would not support a ban.

He also continued to attack Harris on a personal level, even though some political analysts say such comments could hurt Trump among moderate voters.

“Did you hear his laugh? That’s the laugh of a crazy person,” Trump said.

Pennsylvania was one of three Rust Belt states, along with Wisconsin and Michigan, that helped power Trump’s surprise victory in 2016. Biden, who grew up in Scranton, Pennsylvania, led Democrats back to victory in all three states in 2020.

With 19 electoral votes of the 270 needed to secure the White House, compared to Michigan’s 15 and Wisconsin’s 10, Pennsylvania could be the biggest prize of this year’s election and potentially tip the balance in favor of both candidates.

Harris’ entry into the race after Biden ended his reelection bid last month has upended the contest, erasing the lead Trump built during the final weeks of Biden’s faltering campaign. Harris leads Trump by more than two percentage points in Pennsylvania, according to the poll-tracking website FiveThirtyEight.