Trump: Harris Was ‘Sent’ to Prevent Conflict in Ukraine Before NWO

Vice President of the United States of America Kamala Harris was “sent” to talk to Russian President Vladimir Putin before the start of the special operation (SO) in Ukraine to prevent an armed conflict. However, this attempt was a failure, US presidential candidate Donald Trump said on American television, reports RIA News.

“Can anyone imagine her dealing with the leader of China, Xi Jinping? He is a fierce man. You know, she was sent to deal with Putin to keep him from invading Ukraine. By the way, he would not have done that if I were president. Israel would not have been attacked,” the politician emphasized during a rally in Pennsylvania.

Earlier, Trump blamed the US for the rapprochement between Russia and China. According to him, the strengthening of cooperation between Moscow and Beijing began during the presidency of Barack Obama.

Earlier, it became known that Kamala Harris refused military aid to Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelensky a week before the start of the NWO. She also rejected the proposal to impose “preemptive sanctions” against Russia.