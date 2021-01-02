A woman looks out from the entrance to a cafeteria in Havana. EFE / Yander Zamora / EFE

On Monday, the United States sanctioned several Cuban companies dedicated to tourism and three high-ranking officials of the Daniel Ortega government in Nicaragua. They are the vice president of the Supreme Court, a pro-government deputy and the León police chief accused of coordinating the repression against journalists.

The Treasury Department accused three Cuban companies of using a Panamanian subsidiary to evade Washington’s sanctions. Among them is GAESA, a business group controlled by the military that ranges from hotels and supermarkets to port and customs services. Since the 1990s, it has controlled large economic sectors linked to tourism, the engine of the island’s economy. The head of GAESA is General Luis Alberto Rodríguez López-Calleja, former president of former President Raúl Castro, also sanctioned by the United States. The other two companies penalized are Financiera Cimex and Kave Coffee, dedicated to coffee.

Cuban Foreign Minister Bruno Rodríguez rejected the measures and affirmed that Cuba will move forward “no matter how many entities they include on their spurious lists.” “Every action of US foreign policy reinforces the isolation and international discredit to which Trump and his team led it,” said the foreign minister. Donald Trump’s team, who will leave power on January 20, argued that the sanctions are part of their commitment to “attack the Cuban regime for its malicious behavior and its attempts to evade US sanctions,” Secretary Steven Mnuchin said.

The sanctions are in addition to the package of measures against the island’s tourism industry approved three months ago. Since then, the restrictions have affected US travelers and 433 hotels and resorts that are part of a list of prohibited accommodations in Cuba, in addition to more limitations on imports of alcohol and tobacco produced and marketed within the island.

“The measures are aimed at depriving the Cuban regime of the resources it uses to oppress the Cuban population and finance its interference in Venezuela,” Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said at the time.

In the case of Nicaragua, the three officials sanctioned this Monday are the vice president of the Supreme Court of Nicaragua, Ramiro Aguilar, deputy Antonio Gutiérrez and the commander of the León police, Fidel De Jesús Domínguez. According to the United States, Ramiro Aguilar is vice president of the Supreme Court of Justice, Sandinista political secretary, which guarantees the regime that only related officials reach key positions. For the State Department, as national political secretary, Aguilar deals directly with President Daniel Ortega and Rosario Murillo to coordinate the persecution of members of the opposition.

Walmaro Antonio Gutiérrez is a deputy of the National Assembly and president of the Production, Economy and Budget Commission, and is accused of promoting the controversial Foreign Agents Law, which obliges Nicaraguan individuals and entities that receive foreign funds to register and send monthly detailed reports to the Ministry of the Interior. Fidel de Jesús Domínguez Álvarez, is the head of the Nicaraguan National Police in León, and is accused of having personally coordinated several beatings against journalists and opponents.

The Treasury Department indicated that the three are responsible for “supporting the systematic identification, intimidation and punishment of opponents carried out by the Ortega regime,” Secretary Mnuchin denounced. The sanction implies the blocking of any of its assets in the US financial system.

As in the case of Cuba, the measures announced this Monday are added to the sanctions of October when the Office of Foreign Assets Control sanctioned the attorney general of Nicaragua, Ana Julia Guido, the secretary of the presidency, Paul Oquist Kelley and the Caja Rural Nacional, a savings and credit cooperative close to the Sandinista. With these sanctions, all properties and capital in the United States were under the control of the authorities. Also in October, the European Union decided to extend its sanctions against Ortega’s circle for another year due to the “deteriorating political and social situation” in the Central American country.